Callan Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

