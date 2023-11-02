CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market cap of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 662,100 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter valued at $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

