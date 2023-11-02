Bubblefong (BBF) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.23 Million

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and $1.06 million worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,969,679 tokens. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bubblefong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bubblefong using one of the exchanges listed above.

