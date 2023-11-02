Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

