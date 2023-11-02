Blur (BLUR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.60 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Blur has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and $77.65 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,045,552,700.7229834 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.23608001 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $73,431,934.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

