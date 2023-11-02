Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $458,737.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $12.58.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
