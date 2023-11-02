BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.9675 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

BCE Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$52.52 on Thursday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$49.57 and a 12-month high of C$65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. BCE had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2686662 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.