Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 872 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $616.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $657.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.67. The company has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

