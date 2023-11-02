Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.48. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 5,899 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

