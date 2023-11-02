Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 608 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $1,917,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 296,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.