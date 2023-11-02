Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 12,437 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average is $176.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.47.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

