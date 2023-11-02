Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.35 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135,613 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FIS opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $83.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.