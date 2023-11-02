Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,139 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.