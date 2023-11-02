Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.23 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $151.34 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

