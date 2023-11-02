Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $168.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

