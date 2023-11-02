Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

