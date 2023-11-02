Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,605,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 643,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

