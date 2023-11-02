Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 278.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,266 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,013,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSCP opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.