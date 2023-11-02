Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 278.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,266 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

