Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,359 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.