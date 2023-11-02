Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $188,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $688.64 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

