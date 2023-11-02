Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 10,077 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.19 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

