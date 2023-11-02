Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down to $19.29

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.44. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 111,223 shares.

AESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

