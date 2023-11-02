Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $5.68 on Monday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

