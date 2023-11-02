Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 131.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 627,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after buying an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

