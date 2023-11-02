Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 56,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.90 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

