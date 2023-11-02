Argent Advisors Inc. Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

