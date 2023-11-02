Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.74. Ardelyx shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 3,547,571 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $858.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.