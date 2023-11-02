AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. AMREP has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 45.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

In other AMREP news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,487.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,629.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,109 shares of company stock valued at $330,066. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.