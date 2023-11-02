American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 3.3 %

ETN stock opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $148.96 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.