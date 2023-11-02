American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $21,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 271,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $309.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.54. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

