American International Group Inc. Has $27.83 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,109 shares of company stock worth $28,617,732. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $791.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

