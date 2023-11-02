American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:C opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

