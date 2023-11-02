American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.23 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.