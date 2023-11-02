American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.24-5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.37.

AEP stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

