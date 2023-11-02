American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.