Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.
Air T Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.81 on Monday. Air T has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.
Institutional Trading of Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
