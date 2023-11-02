Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aflac Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $80.75. 268,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 689,173 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

