Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

