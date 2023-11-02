Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $62.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,277.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $716,571.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,079,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,427 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,389. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.