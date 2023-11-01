Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17. 27,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 220,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
