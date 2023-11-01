Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 89.41%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

