Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,037,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $246,319,000 after acquiring an additional 75,264 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.
Visa Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of V stock opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
