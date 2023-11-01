Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 54,586 shares.The stock last traded at $71.78 and had previously closed at $70.88.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

