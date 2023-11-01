Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 27,645 shares.The stock last traded at $111.76 and had previously closed at $110.31.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.