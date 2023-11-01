Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 27,645 shares.The stock last traded at $111.76 and had previously closed at $110.31.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $694.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
