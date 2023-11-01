Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

