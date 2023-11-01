VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.