Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 865,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,948,571 shares.The stock last traded at $47.06 and had previously closed at $46.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

