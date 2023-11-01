UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.30 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One UniBot token can now be bought for approximately $44.30 or 0.00128929 BTC on major exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $44.30 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 42.51095435 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $34,492,143.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

