U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.