U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 10.5% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $450.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

